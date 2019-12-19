Millennium Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,640 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 108.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 42,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 11.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 51.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 158,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 53,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 7.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

QRTEA opened at $7.89 on Thursday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.