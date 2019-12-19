Millennium Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 94.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 538,761 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Encore Wire worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 53.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 65,589 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIRE opened at $58.54 on Thursday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $45.84 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.43 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Bilban sold 5,000 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $297,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIRE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

