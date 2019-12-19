Millennium Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,431,237 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 79.0% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 960.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $138,236.00. Also, CFO Cary D. Baetz acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $116,340.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 319,978 shares of company stock worth $12,845,214 and sold 42,348 shares worth $2,045,749. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.55 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.07%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

