Millennium Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276,860 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 23.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,889,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,611 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 246.1% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,747,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,299,000 after purchasing an additional 239,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 2,193.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 672,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 642,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $746.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.15 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 23.67%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

