Millennium Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 99.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,541,771 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of WD-40 worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in WD-40 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $209.00 target price on shares of WD-40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $193.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.23. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $153.91 and a fifty-two week high of $196.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.97.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.64. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $106.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.70%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

