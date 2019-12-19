Millennium Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 164,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 265.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth $70,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter valued at $78,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $530.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $561.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

