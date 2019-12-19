Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,740 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Equity BancShares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Equity BancShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Equity BancShares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Equity BancShares by 197.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 72.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

EQBK opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $469.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equity BancShares Inc has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $35.96.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 12.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity BancShares Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Equity BancShares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

