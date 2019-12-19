Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,625 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 620.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,337.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $60.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

