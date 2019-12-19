Millennium Management LLC Purchases 22,865 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,865 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,077,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,865,000 after acquiring an additional 934,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,888,000 after purchasing an additional 99,775 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,475,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,843,000 after purchasing an additional 659,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,802,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,158,000 after purchasing an additional 116,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,487,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,228,000 after purchasing an additional 67,306 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRX opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $165,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $294,795. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

