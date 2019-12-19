Millennium Management LLC Sells 131,903 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,903 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $2,718,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 70,695 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 33,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,035,000. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $40.82.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.