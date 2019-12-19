Millennium Management LLC Sells 252,285 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 703,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 252,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.79% of Accuray worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 376.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 1,511.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Accuray news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,380.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 18,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $49,022.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,871.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,839 shares of company stock worth $219,417 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $248.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 2.00.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.34 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

