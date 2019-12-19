Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 304.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 167.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBSI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $95.64. The firm has a market cap of $687.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In related news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $498,258.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,037.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,558 shares in the company, valued at $844,162.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,508 shares of company stock worth $867,369. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

