Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADRNY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Koninklijke Ahold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

ADRNY stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. Koninklijke Ahold has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

