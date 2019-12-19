Morgan Stanley Downgrades Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) to Equal

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $71.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on REG. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

NYSE:REG opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.53.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $282.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.37 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 128.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 132.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 35.7% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 2,834.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.