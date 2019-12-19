Morgan Stanley Increases Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Price Target to $75.00

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Myokardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Maxim Group reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.74. Myokardia has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myokardia news, insider Jake Bauer sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,183,773.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP June Lee sold 13,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $776,665.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,810.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,079 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Myokardia in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter worth $13,523,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Myokardia by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 64,094 shares in the last quarter.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

