Morgan Stanley Lowers Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $209.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lennox International from $256.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

Get Lennox International alerts:

NYSE LII opened at $245.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $203.63 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.14.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07). Lennox International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 199.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $2,008,045.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,588 shares in the company, valued at $27,432,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $193,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,171.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,691 shares of company stock worth $4,183,024 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.