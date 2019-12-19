Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant Acquires 170,000 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 170,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $2,572,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 44,895,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,263,543.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sciences Ltd. Roivant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 75,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $1,279,500.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 179,193 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $3,304,318.92.

On Monday, November 25th, Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 3,500,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 121,906 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,572,587.40.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.02. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,414,000 after purchasing an additional 409,305 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 73.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,350,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 169.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,272,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,770 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 33.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,086,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 274,745 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $7,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYOV. ValuEngine cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

