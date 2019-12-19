Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $1,257,654.09. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,461 shares in the company, valued at $47,519,463.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 16,856 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $600,073.60.

On Monday, October 14th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 148 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $5,653.60.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. Natera Inc has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 252.79%. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at $4,829,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Natera by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Natera by 1,562.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,191,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $2,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on shares of Natera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

