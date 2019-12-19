National Bank Financial Analysts Give TECSYS (TSE:TCS) a C$18.00 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$18.00 price objective on TECSYS (TSE:TCS) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TCS. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of TECSYS from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Laurentian boosted their target price on TECSYS from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on TECSYS from C$18.00 to C$22.25 in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get TECSYS alerts:

Shares of TCS stock opened at C$21.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1,359.38. TECSYS has a 12-month low of C$10.30 and a 12-month high of C$21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.80.

TECSYS Company Profile

TECSYS Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, and point-of-use in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution management, transportation management, and supply management at point-of-use, as well as financial management and analytics solutions; ITopia, a Healthcare Logistics Platform.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TECSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TECSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.