Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurometrix is a medical device company establishing a new standard of care through the design, development and sale of proprietary products used to diagnose neuropathies. Neuropathies are diseases of the peripheral nerves and parts of the spine that frequently are caused by or associated with diabetes, low back pain and carpal tunnel syndrome, as well as other clinical disorders. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NURO. ValuEngine cut shares of Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neurometrix in a report on Friday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:NURO opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Neurometrix has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Neurometrix had a negative return on equity of 65.19% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Neurometrix will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neurometrix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 386.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 83,102 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Neurometrix worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Neurometrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

