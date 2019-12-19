New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.70, approximately 79,533 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 42,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.47.

About New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF)

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada, Bolivia, and China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Silver Sand property that consists of 17 contiguous concessions covering an area of 3.15 square kilometers located in the Potosí Department, Bolivia.

