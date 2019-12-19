Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Price Target Increased to GBX 225 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NRR. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 232 ($3.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 224.50 ($2.95).

Shares of NRR opened at GBX 198.80 ($2.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 193.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 185.54. Newriver Reit has a 52-week low of GBX 143.20 ($1.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 246 ($3.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $606.14 million and a PE ratio of -9.94.

Newriver Reit Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

