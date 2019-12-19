Nikos Theodosopoulos Sells 1,360 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $272,122.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,846.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $200.02 on Thursday. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $173.31 and a 52 week high of $331.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. New Street Research began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $571,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 42.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 140.0% in the third quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

