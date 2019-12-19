Noir (NOR) Price Reaches $0.0108 on Major Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $218,293.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00185374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.01178692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025468 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00120588 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,226,815 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

