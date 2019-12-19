Norman S. Matthews Buys 10,000 Shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Chairman Norman S. Matthews purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.69 per share, for a total transaction of $576,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $83.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Childrens Place Inc has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $116.84.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Childrens Place’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Childrens Place to $106.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Childrens Place by 293.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 497,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,410,000 after purchasing an additional 370,870 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 433,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,320,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 861.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 125,448 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 483.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 115,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,941,000.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.