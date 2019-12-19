Novita Healthcare (ASX:NHL) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Novita Healthcare Ltd (ASX:NHL) traded up 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.06 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.05), 21,467,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.06 ($0.04).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.03. The company has a market cap of $46.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30.

Novita Healthcare Company Profile (ASX:NHL)

Novita Healthcare Limited engages in the development and commercialization of healthcare technologies in Australia. The company operates through Research and Development, Healthcare/Workforce Management, and Investments segments. It offers TALI Train, a game-based training program to treat and monitor cognitive problems, such as attention difficulties in early childhood.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Novita Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novita Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.