Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Sells $311,856.72 in Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 9,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $311,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dheeraj Pandey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Dheeraj Pandey sold 75,495 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $2,763,117.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Dheeraj Pandey sold 39,798 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,395,715.86.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. Nutanix Inc has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 61.10% and a negative return on equity of 293.83%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 802.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 986.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 6,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Nutanix from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

