Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Insider Tyler Wall Sells 12,109 Shares

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) insider Tyler Wall sold 12,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $389,788.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NTNX opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. Nutanix Inc has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 293.83% and a negative net margin of 61.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Nutanix by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 240,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 75,067 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Nutanix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 14,486,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,265,000 after acquiring an additional 63,502 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Nutanix by 62.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth approximately $4,936,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

