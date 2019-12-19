Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.33

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $3.09. Nuvista Energy shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 905,993 shares traded.

NVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.27.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuvista Energy Ltd will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

