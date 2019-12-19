Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $517,036.65 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 97,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $517,036.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,839,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OCSL stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25,016.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,689 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,574 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 326.9% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 858,096 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $2,797,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on OCSL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.