ODEM Hits Market Cap of $11.15 Million (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for $0.0509 or 0.00000711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. During the last week, ODEM has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. ODEM has a market capitalization of $11.15 million and $213,236.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ODEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00184890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.01178467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00120537 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official website is odem.io.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.