Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer Sells 950 Shares of Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 950 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $110,798.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,051.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $115.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $141.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,525,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OKTA. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.72.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

