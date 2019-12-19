Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon Sells 1,773 Shares

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $206,784.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,856.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $115.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.04 and a beta of 1.07. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its position in Okta by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth about $14,525,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Okta by 21.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Okta from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.72.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

