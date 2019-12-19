Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Michael R. Kourey Sells 17,500 Shares

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Michael R. Kourey sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total value of $2,039,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $115.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.04 and a beta of 1.07. Okta Inc has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $141.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.13.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,500,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.72.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

