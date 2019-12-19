ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,044 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 4.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ORBCOMM news, CEO Marc Eisenberg bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $81,360.00. Also, Director John E. Major bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,953.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBC stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.77. ORBCOMM Inc has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $9.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.00.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. ORBCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

