OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -1.25

Media coverage about OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) has trended somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. OTC Markets Group earned a news impact score of -1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group stock opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $407.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The company had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 million. Research analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.