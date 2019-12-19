Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL) Trading Down 0.2%

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.80, 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 20.22% of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.