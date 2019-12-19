Particl Achieves Market Cap of $6.03 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00010354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, Particl has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $75,745.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000897 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official website is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

