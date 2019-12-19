Patrick J. Callans Sells 2,000 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $291.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.43 and its 200 day moving average is $284.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $189.51 and a one year high of $307.34. The firm has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.61.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

