Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 277,617 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 27.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,705,000 after buying an additional 600,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,854,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,100,606,000 after purchasing an additional 597,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $68,278,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $32,660,000. Finally, AXA boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 564.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 128,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 108,849 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $259.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.73. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $111.48 and a 1 year high of $279.95.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $275.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.47.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

