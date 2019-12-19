Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Cut to Hold at Investec

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) was downgraded by research analysts at Investec to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 890 ($11.71). Investec’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Pennon Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pennon Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 886.73 ($11.66).

Shares of Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 1,023.50 ($13.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 922.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 806.48. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 681 ($8.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,015 ($13.35). The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 18.47.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

