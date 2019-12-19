Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,034.35

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,034.35 ($13.61) and last traded at GBX 1,024.04 ($13.47), with a volume of 129185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,042 ($13.71).

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNN. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Investec downgraded shares of Pennon Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pennon Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pennon Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 886.73 ($11.66).

Get Pennon Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 922.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 806.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.66 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.76%.

Pennon Group Company Profile (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.