Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $52.05 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,713.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

