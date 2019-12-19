Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $1.00. Perseus Mining shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 11,258,515 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.13.

About Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

