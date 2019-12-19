Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective (down previously from GBX 25 ($0.33)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Panmure Gordon lowered Petra Diamonds to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9 ($0.12) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 26.57 ($0.35).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Shares of LON:PDL opened at GBX 8.57 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.98. Petra Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 46.10 ($0.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.