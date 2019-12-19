Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 410 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 410 ($5.39) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PFC. Oddo Securities reduced their price target on Petrofac from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 383 ($5.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Monday. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 595 ($7.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Petrofac to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 520.07 ($6.84).

Get Petrofac alerts:

LON PFC opened at GBX 376.40 ($4.95) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 394.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 407.80. Petrofac has a 12-month low of GBX 373.87 ($4.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 562 ($7.39). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94.

In other Petrofac news, insider Andrea Abt acquired 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 393 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £4,995.03 ($6,570.68). Also, insider Alastair Cochran sold 7,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.04), for a total transaction of £30,475.31 ($40,088.54).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.