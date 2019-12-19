Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $719,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,241,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,363,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $735,600.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $727,700.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $748,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $697,400.00.

Shares of PSMT opened at $72.02 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $801.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSMT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 920.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 73,329 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.