Piper Jaffray Companies Increases TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target to $44.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

TCBK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.87.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 122,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

