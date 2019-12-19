Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Insider Sells $743,100.00 in Stock

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PII opened at $99.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.68. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on PII shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth about $675,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 49,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after acquiring an additional 58,856 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.