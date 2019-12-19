Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on POW. TD Securities raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday.

POW opened at C$33.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.06. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$23.35 and a 12-month high of C$35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 23.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.16 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.3900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

